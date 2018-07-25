Man City Announce Signing of 18-Year-Old French Midfield Starlet Claudio Gomes

Manchester City have announced the signing of French teenager Claudio Gomes, who left Paris Saint-Germain in June.

The defensive midfielder had already joined up with Pep Guardiola's team on their pre-season tour of the USA, but has now been officially announced after turning 18 on Monday.

A statement on City's official website reads: "The highly-rated teenager, who turned 18 on Monday 23 July, has also represented France at various youth levels and is the current captain of Les Bleus’ Under-18s team.

"Gomes is quick, strong and an excellent tackler with great vision and energy.

He is now in the US with the first team squad and could feature in the Blues’ remaining tour matches against Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to welcome Claudio to the Club."

A target of City's for many months, Gomes is likely to spend the 2018/19 season with Manchester City's development team. However, Guardiola suggested earlier in the week that the young star is 'so good' that he could be given the same first team exposure as the likes of Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz.

'He has been so good, so good,' Guardiola said of his latest acquisition", as reported by City Watch. "My opinion is that at that age you have to play. You need minutes, if not with us then with the second team.

"It could be like what happened with Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz – he could stay with us, because from what we have seen in these days, the impression is good, so good."

Gomes was a product of the youth system at PSG, impressing in the UEFA Youth League, but never made a senior appearance for the Ligue 1 champions.