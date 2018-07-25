Mauricio Pochettino Promises Transfers & Insists He Is Not Worried by Spurs' Lack of Dealings

July 25, 2018

With only two weeks remaining of the summer transfer window, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is 'not worried' about the lack of signings Spurs have made this summer, and expects no 'rash decisions' to be made in the final weeks of the market.

Late last year, the Argentinian had urged chairman Daniel Levy to be brave and take risks in the build up to the 2018/19 campaign. However, as quoted this week by the Evening Standard, Pochettino emphasised that the Spurs hierarchy are continuously 'working hard' to strengthen the squad, but his main priority is to continue developing and focusing on his own players.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

For the second successive year Pochettino's side have failed to make a signing before their annual tour of the US, meaning they are also the only team out of the top six to have not made one addition to the squad that finished last season. 

Nevertheless, when asked if he was worried by this, the Argentine said: "It's a market that has only started to move very quickly after the World Cup and then this season the transfer window finishes on the the August 9. But sure we are going to do some movement."

Furthermore, because of Spurs' strong contingent of players that reached the latter stages of the World Cup, star men such as Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have not joined the squad in America.


Therefore fringe players and returning loanees have a chance to impress whilst in the States. 


Pochettino said: "Individuals are trying to show they can fight for one place in the first XI."

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Despite the lack of new faces, Pochettino did speak of his happiness in regards to the players that have committed their futures to the club. 

Erik Lamela, Davinson Sanchez, Michel Vorm, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have all signed long-term contracts, news that Pochettino compared to the 'equivalent of signing five new players'.

