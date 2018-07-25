Newcastle Fans React to 'Tremendous' News of Club Moving Closer to Sealing Deal for Defender

Newcastle have stuttered their way through transfer window so far having been limited by financial constraints, but a number of the Magpies faithful have reacted in delight following the news that defender Fabian Schar is scheduled for a medical with the club.

The 26-year-old was actively searching for the exit at Deportivo La Coruña after the club were relegated last season, and Sky Sports reporter Keith Downey has revealed on Twitter that Newcastle have activated his £3m release clause.

Newcastle have activated the £3m release clause of Deportivo La Coruña defender Fabian Schar. We understand Swiss international is due on Tyneside for a medical today. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 25, 2018

The progress in negotiations has resulted in Schar being scheduled to arrive on Tyneside for medical examinations on Wednesday ahead of his official move to the club.

Earlier reports suggested Newcastle were unopposed in their quest to sign the defender who was a key figure for Switzerland as they reached the last 16 of the World Cup.

Schar is expected to replace Chancel Mbemba, who made a permanent switch to Porto earlier this month for a fee in the region of £7m, and cover the injured Florian Lejeune.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

The 26-year-old will become the club's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Ki Sung Yeung and Kenedy - which has come as music to the ears of a collection of Newcastle supporters, if Twitter is anything to go by...