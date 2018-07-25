Newcastle Fans React to 'Tremendous' News of Club Moving Closer to Sealing Deal for Defender

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Newcastle have stuttered their way through transfer window so far having been limited by financial constraints, but a number of the Magpies faithful have reacted in delight following the news that defender Fabian Schar is scheduled for a medical with the club.

The 26-year-old was actively searching for the exit at Deportivo La Coruña after the club were relegated last season, and Sky Sports reporter Keith Downey has revealed on Twitter that Newcastle have activated his £3m release clause.

The progress in negotiations has resulted in Schar being scheduled to arrive on Tyneside for medical examinations on Wednesday ahead of his official move to the club. 

Earlier reports suggested Newcastle were unopposed in their quest to sign the defender who was a key figure for Switzerland as they reached the last 16 of the World Cup. 

Schar is expected to replace Chancel Mbemba, who made a permanent switch to Porto earlier this month for a fee in the region of £7m, and cover the injured Florian Lejeune.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

The 26-year-old will become the club's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Ki Sung Yeung and Kenedy - which has come as music to the ears of a collection of Newcastle supporters, if Twitter is anything to go by...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)