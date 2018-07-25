Newcastle Goalkeeper Set for Ligue 1 Switch as Sky Reporter Confirms Player Arrival in France

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels is close to finally sealing his long-awaited move away from the club.

Newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Strasbourg are believed to have spent £3.5m for the Belgian's services, and pending a successful medical later today, will become Newcastle's third player sold this summer.

The Magpies have had a relatively low-key summer of transfer business so far in terms of incomings, though a few key arrivals could yet prompt further departures from the club.

Ki Sung-yueng has arrived at St James’ Park on a free transfer from Swansea City, whilst Brazilian winger Kenedy has sealed a loan return to Tyneside from Chelsea following a successful spell under Rafa Benitez last term.

Those arrivals have seen a number of departures as Benitez has sought to trim his squad, with Mikel Merino and Chancel Mbemba among those to have moved on. Elsewhere, the permanent arrival of Martin Dubravka is set to spell the exit of goalkeeper Matz Sels.

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who posted the information on his Twitter account, confirming that the Belgian keeper is in France and in the process of completing a transfer to Strasbourg.

Sels has been out of the picture at St James’ Park for some time, having spent the duration of last season on loan in his homeland with Anderlecht. The 26-year-old moved to Tyneside just two summers ago from Belgian side KAA Gent, signing a five-year contract with Newcastle for a fee of £6.5m.

Having failed to make a mark on the Newcastle first-team with just nine appearances to his name, Sels has found himself behind the likes of Dubravka, Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow in the goalkeeping ranks.

Dubravka established himself as the clear first choice between the posts under Rafa Benitez in the second half of last season after joining on loan from Sparta Prague in January, and his permanent arrival at St James’ Park this summer seems set to prompt Sels' switch to Ligue 1.

