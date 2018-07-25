Newcastle United Line Up Loan Move for Unwanted Arsenal Striker as Transfer Deadline Approaches

Newcastle United are ready to make a loan move for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck after it was reported that the England international was not part of manager Unai Emery's long-term plans.

According to TEAMtalk the Magpies are targeting a loan move for the player, given their lack of transfer funds this summer, but would be required to take on the player's high wages by Arsenal - understood to be in excess of £100k-a-week.

Arsenal had originally wanted a permanent deal for Welbeck to try and recoup some funds, but understand with limited interest in the player that a loan away may be the only option.

Everton had been linked with an interest in the former Manchester United ace, with a transfer fee of £15m being suggested, but nothing substantial has materialised.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is hoping the Magpies can steal in and tempt the player away on loan as a result.

The Spaniard believes St. James' Park can be a desirable destination for both player and club.

Arsenal are not said to see Newcastle as a rival, unlike Everton who they see as being potential challengers for a top-six finish. The club would be more willing to do business with a club they do not see as a potential threat in the coming season.

Benitez also wants striker Salomon Rondon from relegated West Brom this summer, having made the Venezuelan a top priority to beef up his attacking options.

However, the 58-year-old would be keen to add Welbeck to his striking ranks too, which have been identified as a weakness of the team.

Welbeck would certainly offer a higher quality attacking option, and potentially a more reliable source of goals which Newcastle need, but it remains a significant gamble on whether the player can maintain fitness and avoid injuries for a long enough spell to be effective for his loan club.