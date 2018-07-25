Newcastle United Line Up Loan Move for Unwanted Arsenal Striker as Transfer Deadline Approaches

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Newcastle United are ready to make a loan move for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck after it was reported that the England international was not part of manager Unai Emery's long-term plans.

According to TEAMtalk the Magpies are targeting a loan move for the player, given their lack of transfer funds this summer, but would be required to take on the player's high wages by Arsenal - understood to be in excess of £100k-a-week.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Arsenal had originally wanted a permanent deal for Welbeck to try and recoup some funds, but understand with limited interest in the player that a loan away may be the only option.

Everton had been linked with an interest in the former Manchester United ace, with a transfer fee of £15m being suggested, but nothing substantial has materialised.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is hoping the Magpies can steal in and tempt the player away on loan as a result.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Spaniard believes St. James' Park can be a desirable destination for both player and club.

Arsenal are not said to see Newcastle as a rival, unlike Everton who they see as being potential challengers for a top-six finish. The club would be more willing to do business with a club they do not see as a potential threat in the coming season.

Benitez also wants striker Salomon Rondon from relegated West Brom this summer, having made the Venezuelan a top priority to beef up his attacking options.

However, the 58-year-old would be keen to add Welbeck to his striking ranks too, which have been identified as a weakness of the team.

Welbeck would certainly offer a higher quality attacking option, and potentially a more reliable source of goals which Newcastle need, but it remains a significant gamble on whether the player can maintain fitness and avoid injuries for a long enough spell to be effective for his loan club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)