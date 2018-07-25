Paul Scholes Delivers Scathing Criticism of World Cup Winning Midfield Star Paul Pogba

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at France international Paul Pogba, handing out some harsh criticism of the French midfielder's performance for his own former club.

Scholes delivered the scathing remarks in an interview with beIN SPORTS, remarking on Pogba's consistency: “Paul needs to find consistency, I think.

“You look at his game...he can be brilliant one week, not so good the next. He seems to be a player that you get a performance out of one in every three or four games."

Scholes didn't pin the problem solely on the fresh World Cup winner, saying: "He needs to become that commanding player he was at Juventus. He was part of a set structure at Juventus; he knew every week what position he was going to play, who he was going to play with.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

“I don’t think that helps him at United because I’ll be amazed if the same team has been named twice in a row and the same formation, there doesn’t seem to be a set way of where it’s going and that could possibly work against him."


The former Red Devils skipper went on to give backhanded compliments of Pogba's performance in Russia, adding: “But there’s no doubt the lad has real quality, he’s shown it at this World Cup. He can play, he’s such a strong lad - such a strong player - such a fit lad, he can run, great technique as well, great ability.

"But he needs to use his brain a little bit more to become a top footballer."

Scholes' interview received mixed comments from the fans at Old Trafford, who rightly pointed out that Scholes had never come close to Pogba's accomplishments on national team level.

