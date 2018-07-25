Petr Cech Admits Doubts Over Arsenal Position After Summer Arrival of Bernd Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted he does not know if he will still be the club's first-choice goalkeeper next season, with new head coach Unai Emery yet to confirm his decision.

The Gunners signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for £22.5m, throwing Cech's future with the club into doubt. With the likes of David Ospina and Emiliano Martinez also still pushing for a place in the side, there is no guarantee that Cech will receive playing time next year.

“The manager hasn’t said who is going to be No 1 yet but the whole team has the same message,” Cech told the press this week.

“Everyone works as hard as he can and then the manager makes the choice when pre-season is over. The only thing you can do as a player is work hard in training and then you try to show your manager you are the only one who can play.

“That’s what I have been concentrating on. I do my job as well as I can and obviously the manager has the decision who is going to be in the starting line-up and who isn’t.

“We have a large squad so there will always be people left behind, but we will see how it goes in my position. I do my best every day and that’s all I can do.”

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has been criticised for his performances with Arsenal over the past couple of years after making some notable errors which have led some to believe the 36-year-old is now past his best.

26-year-old Germany international Leno is one of several signings made in order to shore up Arsenal's notorious leaky backline, alongside the likes of defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner.