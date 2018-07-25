Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois appears to be edging closer to a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after agreeing to personal terms with the Champions League winners.

Courtois has made no secret of his desire to return to Madrid, where he spent two seasons on loan with Real's crosstown rivals Atletico, and it appears as though he could finally be granted his wish.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Courtois and Real Madrid have agreed to personal terms, with a transfer now seemingly a foregone conclusion.

Real Madrid have been admirers of Courtois for a while and have now prioritized a move for Courtois over any potential deal for Manchester United's David de Gea.

The Belgian is entering the final year of his contract with Chelsea and has shown no sign of renewing his deal, recently suggesting that he is worth more than what Chelsea had previously offered him.

He is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "I will go back and I will see what they want and how they say it. Obviously, with this World Cup, I think what was on the table is different than what I can have."

He has consistently stated that remaining at Chelsea is still an option, but he could finally be closing in on a move to the Bernabeu.

Chelsea are believed to be prepared to sanction the sale of Courtois, with the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Petr Cech and Jack Butland all being linked with the club. However, Chelsea's transfer behavior in recent years suggests that Courtois will not be allowed to leave until a replacement has been fully organized.

Courtois was awarded the prestigious Golden Glove award for his fantastic performances at the World Cup, as he was instrumental in Belgium's march to the semifinals. Following an impressive summer, it appears as though Courtois will finally get his dream transfer.