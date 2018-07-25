Renato Sanches Vows to Establish Himself at Bayern Munich After 2-Year Struggle

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Renato Sanches has insisted he is ready to fight for his place at Bayern Munich after two seasons on the wayside.

Sanches, 20, has failed to make his mark with the Bavarian giants since making the €35m switch to Germany in 2016 following a stunning display with Portugal in the European Championships.

Josef Bollwein - Sepa Media/GettyImages

However, the midfielder, in what could be his final season to impress, has made the first step to a return to form after delivering a man of the match performance during the club's pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.


Sanches' performance coincided with Niko Kovac's first game at the helm of Bayern, and he was duly impressed by the 20-year-old's display and commitment in training as he seemingly ruled out another exit for the midfielder this summer.

He said, via Sport Bild: "He will certainly make many good games for Bayern this season." 

Sanches himself is confident of making an impact for Bayern this term as he told Sport1, via Bundesliga.com: "I'm proud to be a player here and to have a contract until 2021, which I intend to fulfil. I want to establish myself with Bayern. I feel that I’ve arrived now.

"My smile was always there, I've never lost that, but now I feel that I'm more mature, so maybe that gives me a different perspective on a lot of things.

"I feel very good this year, I feel prepared to play here. I am very happy because being at Bayern is a great experience. I am one of the best clubs in the world, a lot of players want to play here, and if I'm here, I have to work and give my best to continue. 

"I like to work with him [Kovac], he manages to address each and every player individually. That's important to me, but also to the whole team," he added.

The 20-year-old made 25 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign with the German side, with a subsequent loan spell with Swansea last term failing to have the desired impact after injury and poor form limited him to just 12 Premier League games. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)