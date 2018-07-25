Report Claims Leicester Star Is Confident of Moving to Man United in £50m Deal

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Leicester City centre-back and England World Cup star Harry Maguire supposedly 'believes' that he will become a Manchester United player before the transfer window closes on August 9.

The speculation surrounding the Red Devils and the 25-year-old has picked up a rapid pace after the World Cup star admitted that he would like to play football at the highest level.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Maguire’s popularity has hit the roof after several heroic performances at this summer’s World Cup and some very consistent showings for Leicester in the Premier League last season, and as a result, Manchester United have sat up and taken notice as they look to bolster their defence.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Maguire is confident in securing his move to Old Trafford before the Foxes play Manchester United in their season opener on August 10 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

If Maguire makes the move, he will become Jose Mourinho’s fourth signing of the summer alongside Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant.

The Manchester United manager has not shied away from voicing his concerns over not winning the Premier League title for Manchester United unless he signs another two players before the transfer window slams shut.

The Portuguese manager has already freed up funds due to the sale of Daley Blind to Ajax for £14m and will be expected to pay big money to get his man from the notoriously tough negotiators Leicester.

