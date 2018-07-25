Steve Bruce Preparing to Be Replaced by Thierry Henry After Learning About New Villa Owners

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is growing increasingly concerned over his future at the club, and is now genuinely worried about the possibility of being sacked and replaced with Thierry Henry after learning that the club's new owners are Arsenal fans.

The Mirror claim that Bruce has a meeting with the new owners on Wednesday and is now bracing for departure from his role after less than two years at the club.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and his American business partner Wes Edens recently bought a 55% stake in the west Midlands club, providing the club with much needed financial stability after the tumultuous reign of Dr. Tony Xia left the club at risk of breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

However, since ownership of Villa changed hands Bruce's job has been under threat, with Arsenal legend and current Belgium assistant manager Henry considered his most likely replacement.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Bruce was reportedly given assurances on his future by Xia last week when the deal took place, with the Chinese businessman remaining at the club despite no longer owning it.

However, the 57-year-old is still yet to meet Sawiris and Edens.

Henry recently helped Belgium reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, ultimately finishing third in the tournament. He then quit his job as a pundit with Sky Sports last week with the intention of fulfilling his 'long-term ambition' to become a football manager.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Villa are preparing for their third season in the Championship, having narrowly missed out on promotion last season after losing to Fulham in the playoff final. Sawiris is said to be keen to make changes which will ensure promotion this time around.