Sunderland Set for Transfer Boost With Imminent Loan Signing of Watford Attacking Starlet

Sunderland are in the process of setting about their summer business ahead of a tough campaign in League One, following their rock bottom relegation from the Championship last season.

Jack Ross’ side must hit the ground running next term if they are to successfully push for an immediate return to the English second tier, having suffered back-to-back relegations in the last two seasons.

Sunderland need to establish stability to halt their free-fall, and their preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign have been handed a boost with the news that Watford forward Jerome Sinclair is set to join on a season-long loan, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The report states that the striker has arrived at the Academy of Light to complete the temporary switch to Wearside, with the 21-year-old likely to be short of opportunities at Vicarage Road next term.

Javi Gracia also has Andre Gray and Troy Deeney at his disposal, meaning the Hornets’ striking ranks may become somewhat congested, and that is set to allow Sinclair to move on for a fresh challenge next season.

It is also said that Stefano Okaka could be set to follow Sinclair out of the exit door at Vicarage Road, despite having also lost Richarlison in a high profile departure to Everton, which may enable Watford to press ahead with recruiting a new forward to give greater competition to Gray and Deeney as the club’s more established options.

Sinclair, who moved on loan to Birmingham in January 2017 in a similar search for more regular first-team opportunities, made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hornets last term, completing just 29 minutes of first team action.

The former Liverpool prospect is likely to see much more action at the Stadium of Light next term, however, and will boost a Sunderland side which is greatly lacking in attacking options at present ahead of their League One campaign in the upcoming season.