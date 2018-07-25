Watford Confirm Nordin Amrabat Has Sealed a Permanent Move to Al-Nassr on a 3-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Watford have confirmed the departure of winger Nordin Amrabat who has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC on a permanent transfer. 

Amrabat, 31, agreed a three-year deal with Al-Nassr earlier this month, but the Hornets were only able to confirm the news on their official website on Wednesday having successfully received the relevant paperwork for the transfer. 

The Moroccan winger's time at Vicarage Road comes to an end after two-and-a-half years and 48 games for the Hornets across all competitions.

Amrabat joined Watford from Malaga, and he spent the entirety of last season on loan with La Liga outfit Leganes before playing a prominent role in Morocco's attack during the World Cup in Russia. 

The club's statement following his departure said: "Watford FC would like to thank Nordin for his service and wish him all the best for the future."

Moreover, the Hornets also announced defender Tommie Hoban has completed a season long loan move to Aberdeen, with an option for a possible recall in January 2019. 


The 24-year-old centre back has featured 58 times for Watford - all during the club's time in the Championship - and has previously had loan stints with both Blackburn Rovers and Wealdstone. 

The departure of the duo follows the Hornets trend of outgoings as the announcement comes only a day following Richarlison's transfer to Everton, with striker Stefano Okaka also linked with an imminent move away from the club.

