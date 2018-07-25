'What Options?' Liverpool Fans React to Jurgen Klopp's Comments on Club's Defensive Options

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to reports that manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with the club's centre back options ahead of the new season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield club are not looking to sign Croatian defender Domagoj Vida from Besiktas despite heavy speculation - with reporter James Pearce suggesting that Klopp is pleased with his current choices.

#LFC have absolutely no interest in Besiktas defender Vida despite the persistent speculation. Klopp happy with CB options. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 24, 2018

While many of the Liverpool fans who reacted angrily on social media do not seem overly concerned at not making a move for Vida, talk of the club not entering the transfer market at all for another centre back has frustrated them.

The Reds have a number of centre back options to play alongside guaranteed starter Virgil Van Dijk, but each has struggled with various problems over recent seasons.

Croatian defender Dejan Lovren is known to be prone to mistakes, some of which have been costly, in recent seasons, whilst the other logical option Joel Matip has struggled with injuries.

This is absurd and stupid. We start the season with Lovren and VVD. Good. Then who's there for back up to rely on? No one. No one. Gómez? Klavan? A very unreliable Matip? CHRIST 😱 — EuGene (@ElReyNino) July 24, 2018

Estonian Ragnar Klavan is not seen as being of a good enough quality by many Liverpool fans, and Joe Gomez - while undeniably a good footballer - is still seen as too young and needing more experience before he's ready.

Matip injury prone, Lovren error prone, Klavan not good enough, Gomez promising but young & never really plays CB for us. #Alderweirweld & #Godin would both tighten up the defence until #Gomez is ready. We should be interested in 1 of the 2. — Black Is Beautiful (@rce1276) July 24, 2018

After significant financial outlays in all others positions this summer by Liverpool, the lack of fresh blood in the heart of the defence will be upsetting to fans.

All good till you said “klopp happy with cb options” — wilc (@wil__curtis) July 24, 2018

With the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for a huge £66.8m fee, fans would have hoped that it was a clear signal by Klopp and the club that they were pushing for a league title.

What options? Milner and Gini? With Can gone, we have no options, oh, maybe Sturridge, or we convert Mignolet? — Pacey Salah (@Godwinla1) July 25, 2018

However, fans are now left concerned over whether their defence is strong enough to bring the Premier League trophy to Anfield - especially should they suffer injuries during the season.