World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappé Names Himself on Ballon d'Or Shortlist Ahead of Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has named himself on a five-man shortlist to win the coveted Ballon d'Or ahead of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

The 19-year-old is coming off the back of his maiden campaign in the French capital, where he made 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring 21 goals and claiming 15 assists as PSG went on to lift the Ligue 1 title.

Mbappé was also instrumental for the French national team as Les Bleus went on to win the World Cup in Russia, scoring four goals throughout the tournament and also becoming the first teenager since Brazil legend Pelé to score in a World Cup final.





During an interview where Mbappé was discussing who should lift the Ballon d'Or this year, the youngster named PSG teammate Neymar as well as compatriot Raphaël Varane. He also shortlisted Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić before claiming the final spot should go to himself.

"To complete, I think I would put myself too," Mbappé told France Football, opting to omit Barcelona's Messi from the shortlist.

Mbappé's performances at the World Cup have seen him linked with moves to some of Europe's biggest clubs. Most notably the youngster has been tipped to replace Ronaldo at Real Madrid after the Portugal international left to join Italian giants Juventus.

Although the teenage is entering his second year at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé has only just joined the Parisians on a permanent basis. He spent last year on loan at the Parc des Prince before the French outfit were forced to spend over £120m on his signature this summer.