WATCH: 17-Year-Old Emile Smith Rowe Scores Stunning Goal for Arsenal Against Atletico Madrid

Looking to make an impact and catch Unai Emery's attention, the young Arsenal midfielder scored an audacious goal against Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
July 26, 2018

Looking to make an impact under Unai Emery, 17-year-old Emile Smith Rowe scored a stunning goal for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid in the ICC, being played in Singapore. 

Smith Rowe, who turns 18 in two days, made himself very popular with Arsenal fans, as his fantastic run and shot from outside the box made it 1-1 against Diego Simeone's side in what was a repeat of last season's Europa League semifinal. The Gunners eventually lost 3-1 on penalties.

Nevertheless, the focus was on the young English midfielder who has represented his country at U-16, U-17 and U-18 level. He will most likely spend the new season out on loan, but he most definitely seems as a major part of Arsenal's future. 

