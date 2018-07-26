Looking to make an impact under Unai Emery, 17-year-old Emile Smith Rowe scored a stunning goal for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid in the ICC, being played in Singapore.

Smith Rowe, who turns 18 in two days, made himself very popular with Arsenal fans, as his fantastic run and shot from outside the box made it 1-1 against Diego Simeone's side in what was a repeat of last season's Europa League semifinal. The Gunners eventually lost 3-1 on penalties.

Video: 17-year old Emile Smith-Rowe with a fantastic goal, curling the ball into the top corner to draw Arsenal level with Atletico Madrid at the start of the second-half. [@EmeryTactic] #afc pic.twitter.com/sAF01o4ix3 — afcvideo (@afcvideo) July 26, 2018

Nevertheless, the focus was on the young English midfielder who has represented his country at U-16, U-17 and U-18 level. He will most likely spend the new season out on loan, but he most definitely seems as a major part of Arsenal's future.