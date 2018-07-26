Barcelona Reportedly Open Talks Over Valencia Midfielder With Ernesto Valderde a 'Huge Fan'

Barcelona are considering a move for Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo, according to Sport, who report that the Catalan side have made contact with the player's representatives over a potential summer move.

The paper are also claiming that the feeling over the player isn't unanimous in the boardroom, but manager Ernesto Valverde is believed to be a huge admirer of the player.

Parejo, 29, has been at Valencia for the past seven years and is a Real Madrid academy product, making a handful of appearances for Los Blancos during the 2008/09 season. He joined Los Che for just €6m from Getafe in 2011 and has since become an integral part in the setup at the Mestalla.

Sport are claiming that Valverde views the Spaniard as a great midfield option who is excellent on the ball and can pick out a pass, also stating that Barca have spoken to his camp in a bid to ascertain what it will take to get him on their books.

However, the Primera Division title holders will be careful not to overspend, given past mistakes, and they will only look to bring Parejo to the Camp Nou if Valencia's asking price is a reasonable one. His wages, though, aren't thought to be a concern as they're willing to match whatever he asks.

It is understood that the player will push for a move if Barca do make a bid. And with Valencia aiming to bring Andre Gomes back, it could work in their favour as Valverde's side are looking to offload the Portuga international this summer.