Chelsea has officially announced the arrival of goalkeeping veteran Rob Green. The 38-year-old arrives at the club having signed a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Recruited in order to provide backup for goalkeeping duo Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero, Green promises an incredible amount of top flight experience in England, having spent time at QPR, Norwich City and West Ham over the course of his long career.

And now he's made what was a highly unexpected move to one the league's powerhouses in Chelsea, having been confirmed on the club's official website on Thursday morning.

Speaking of the switch, Green admitted his delight at receiving the call to join the Blues, choosing not to hide the fact that moving to Chelsea was an easy decision.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation," Green said upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."

It is a time of uncertainty for Chelsea in the goalkeeping department as Courtois edges ever closer to leaving for Real Madrid.

The Blues have been linked with an abundance of talent between the sticks this summer as potential replacements for the Belgian, and the chances are that Green won't be the only stopper to move to west London this summer.