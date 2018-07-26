David Wagner Labels Huddersfield's Pitch 'Unacceptable' After Lyon Pre-Season Win

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has heavily criticised the quality of the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium following the Terriers' win over Olympique Lyonnais last night in a pre-season friendly.

The German was speaking to local newspaper the Huddersfield Examiner where he openly shared his frustration as the Premier League season draws closer. The report claims damage to the playing surface was sustained during a concert hosted on 15 July.

John Early/GettyImages

Wagner: "It is obvious that this is not good, that it does not look like what it has to look like for a Premier League side.





"But there are other people a this football club, Julian Winter, the CEO, for example, who have to take care of it and be in conversations and has to get it soft.

"This is not satisfying and this is not what I expect when we play in the best and biggest competition in the world. This is unacceptable."

With Huddersfield's Premier League opener two weeks from Saturday, Wagner was asked if it will be ready for the visit of Chelsea, to which the German responded: "At the minute it doesn't look good."

TF-Images/GettyImages

He continued by stating: "We have some very good people in our football club who will take care of this issue, because it is an issue.





"I am anything but happy that this is how it is, but there are other people at this club who have responsibility for what happens there. Obviously there was someone who made a big, big mistake."





David Wagner was speaking after seeing his side defeat Lyon 3-1. Two goals from Laurent Depoitre helped the Yorkshire side claim victory. Huddersfield will conclude their pre-season preparations with games against Bologna and RB Leipzig before welcoming Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea on 11 August.