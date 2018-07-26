Derby Confirm Capture of Jack Marriott From Peterborough on Three-Year Deal

Derby County have completed the signing of Peterborough forward Jack Marriott for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Pride Park, and become new manager Frank Lampard's fourth summer signing, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount, Harry Wilson and Florian Jozefzoon, who all completed moves to the club last week.

Marriott scored goals for fun last season in League One, with Lampard telling the club's official website of his joy at getting the deal over the line.

“I’m delighted that Jack has chosen to join Derby County and I believe this is another great addition to our squad.

“Goalscorers are always sought-after and Jack certainly has been in demand. He scored an incredible amount of goals in League One last year and, at 23, we know he can still develop and get better too. He certainly strikes me as a player that is really determined to improve.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

“To bring players through the door that are sought-after hopefully shows that people are excited about what we are trying to do here.”

Marriott is a graduate of Ipswich Town's academy, but soon found himself plying his trade at lower league level in order to establish himself. He enjoyed two years of success with Luton Town, before joining Peterborough at the start of last season.

He scored 33 goals in 56 games in all competitions for Posh, including 27 in the league. His goalscoring exploits have now convinced Lampard to step him up to Championship level, where he will compete with the likes of Matej Vydra, Cameron Jerome, Chris Martin and David Nugent for a starting berth.