Everton Midfielder Davy Klaassen Nearing Werder Bremen Move With Medical Scheduled

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen could be a Werder Bremen player by next week, with a four-year deal mooted ahead of a reported upcoming medical.

The Dutchman has been the subject of rife reporting over the past week, following his poor season at Goodison Park.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Klaassen, who only moved to Everton last summer, is likely on his way out. After just seven appearances, over the course of which he scored no goals and assisted zero, the midfielder's future doesn't appear to be at the Merseyside club.

Premier League side Huddersfield Town were also credited with interest by various sources, with talk of a £23m bid going around. But a German newspaper claims to have discovered the contrary, dismissing the reports and stating that Werder Bremen were the only interested club.

Davy Klaassen's move from Everton to Werder Bremen is imminent, according to Bild. #SVW #EFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 26, 2018

It is understood that the former Ajax star was bent on proving himself in England and was looking to start fresh with the Toffees next season. However, he is believed to have changed his mind and is now on the verge of joining Werder.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf are claiming that Klaassen has reached an agreement with the German outfit and will complete a medical by the end of the week.

"The former Ajax player has an agreement with Werder Bremen on a contract for four years and flies Thursday afternoon from Liverpool to Germany," they wrote on Friday. "He will receive a medical examination on Thursday evening or Friday morning."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Klaassen, 25, scored 44 goals along with 30 assists in 126 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie before last year's move. Everton are willing to offload him for around €15m.