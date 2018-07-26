German Side Borussia Monchengladbach Hoping to Land West Ham's Reece Oxford for Cut-Price Fee

Reports of Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach pursuing deals for Porto's Diego Leite and Barcelona have been dismissed by a source from Germany.

It's being claimed that Gladbach are instead focusing on securing a deal for West Ham's versatile defender Reece Oxford, who they believe they can get for a bargain fee.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The club's sporting director Max Eberl is understood to be keen on having the player to join his side on a permanent deal, having previously housed him as a loanee, and is hoping that the Hammers will feel obligated to sell as they're currently facing Financial Fair Play pressure.

Gladbach are looking to land the player for around €16m. And that would be quite the capture, given the Englishman's status as one of the most highly rated young defenders in Europe.

Big claims from Bild. They state West Ham under FFP pressure and need money in 'urgently'. Gladbach trying to take advantage and get Oxford for €16m, could even be announced soon. https://t.co/YfkejARhfg #whufc #coyi — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 26, 2018

Meanwhile, sources in England are reporting that the London outfit are willing to let Oxford leave for a fee close to what the Bundesliga side are hoping to pay. But Premier League champions Manchester City are also said to be interested in the player, who could be tempted by the prospect of working under Pep Guardiola.

One would imagine that the best chance of playing regular football lies at Gladbach, and they are likely to have an advantage in the chase due to him playing there before.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The Irons are looking for at least €19m for Oxford, according to German news source Bild, but Eberl isn't looking to go higher than €16m and is seemingly confident the two sides can reach an agreement soon.