Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Refuses to Rule Out More Transfers After Tom Ince Departure

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has refused to rule out any further transfer business during the window for the Premier League club.

Quoted by Sky Sports, the German coach stated that he might still be looking to make additions to his squad as they prepare for a second season in England's top flight. Huddersfield have already brought in eight players and recently sold Tom Ince to Stoke City in a club record fee of £10m.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Terriers boss said: "At the minute I have no idea - maybe or maybe not - I will never rule ins or outs in a sense as long as it is open. 


"If it happens then fine, if not I am absolutely OK with the squad we have together at the minute. We will see what happens at the end of the window. 

Speaking in regards to Ince's departure, the 46-year-old said: "I'm happy for him that he decided to make this move. I think if the club makes the record transfer fee in terms of income money, it is huge for the club for sure as well. 

"I think I thought the transfer makes sense for us because we have alternatives for this position in our squad already. So this is why I thought it was win-win for everybody."

During his time for the Yorkshire club, Ince only managed to net twice in 33 league appearances before departing for the Potters. 

Wagner was speaking after his side impressively beat Lyon 3-1 at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly. 

