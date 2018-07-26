Huddersfield Set to Miss Out on Key Transfer Target After Breakdown in Contract Talks

Huddersfield Town look set to miss out on Club Brugge forward Anthony Limbombe after a breakdown in talks between the club and player.

Earlier reports suggested that the Belgian attacker was set to sign for the Terriers, but it now appears that the player does not wish to move to the Premier League.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Huddersfield boss David Wagner had a 'verbal agreement' with Club Brugge regarding the player, but Limbombe has failed to agree personal terms with the Yorkshire side.



The player is supposedly not part of manager Ivan Leko's plans for next season, drawing interest from clubs in both France and Germany. This comes despite Limbombe scoring six times in 29 appearances for the Belgian's last season.

Club FCB dominated the Belgian Pro League campaign last year, winning the title by a margin of 12 points from nearest challengers Anderlecht. qualifying for the Champions League as a result.

Limbombe more than played his part, so news of his move breaking down will no doubt disappoint Huddersfield fans, despite the fact they have already signed eight players this summer.





The Terriers still have money to spend after selling winger Tom Ince to Stoke City for £10m earlier this week, with Wagner refusing to rule out the possibility of more incomings.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

They will now need to look past Limbombe however, with the Terriers scouting team perhaps tasked with finding a replacement for Ince. They face a race against time to do so though, with the window due to shut before the Premier League season begins on August 9.