Liverpool Make Decision on Ousmane Dembele as Frenchman Angles for Barcelona Exit

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly decided that he will not make a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer. The German is happy with his attacking options for the season and doesn't feel the need to add to them despite being linked with the Frenchman all summer.

Dembele is believed to be angry at Barcelona, and many are expecting him to force a move away from the club as a result of their latest transfer dealings.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The former Borussia Dortmund winger's debut season at Camp Nou was tricky to say the least - marred by injury, blocking his chances in the first team. It was believed that Dembele might leave this summer as a result, and now that Barca have signed Malcom, he's now said to be seriously considering his options.

However, one club that will not make a move for him will be Liverpool - according to the Liverpool Echo.

Klopp is happy with what he has on offer in the attacking third of the pitch, having signed Xherdan Shaqiri to add to the already devastating quality of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

This causes a problem for Dembele, with Liverpool believed to be the only team who has registered a serious interest in the youngster this summer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

There is no word on whether Barcelona are actively looking to sell their man, or in fact if they're even willing to listen to any offers for him, but they'll be keen to at least recoup the £144m shelled out for Dembele last summer - meaning this deal certainly will not be a cheap one for any side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)