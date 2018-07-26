Man Utd Icon Sir Alex Ferguson Releases First Official Statement Since Life-Saving Operation

For the first time since undergoing major surgery for a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, Sir Alex Ferguson has released a public statement promising to return to Old Trafford.

The legendary manager gave the football community a major scare following his collapse and emergency surgery in May. He was in intensive care at the Salford Royal Hospital for a number of days while the collective football world held its breath.

On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.



Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how.



Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2018

After the successful surgery it remained unclear how the former Manchester United boss would recover, however he has released a special video message to United fans saying he will see them again shortly.

Ferguson said: "Hello, just a quick message first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexander hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today, thank you from me and my family, thank you very much."

🔴 Sir Alex Ferguson confirms his recovery is going well:



🗣 “I want to thank the medical staff at the hospitals, without you, I wouldn’t be sitting here."



🗣 "Thank you from me & my family. The messages i’ve had wishing me the best resonate very strongly."



🙌 Amazing News. pic.twitter.com/RZm2ysLELa — SPORF (@Sporf) July 26, 2018

Ferguson went on to thank all those who contacted him with their best wishes, adding: "It’s made me feel so humble, as all the messages I’ve had from all over the world, wishing me the best and the good wishes resonate very, very strongly with me, so thank you for that support you’ve given me."

He finished the video with a final personal message to United fans, saying: "Lastly, I’ll be back later in the season, in the meantime all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much."

Eric Cantona and David Beckham respond to Sir Alex Ferguson’s video message. ❤️🇾🇪 #mufc [Ig] pic.twitter.com/79PsFBnMuQ — United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 26, 2018

The Red Devils have three more fixtures in the pre-season as they face Liverpool and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup, later travelling to Germany for a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich. The club will open their upcoming Premier League campaign on August 9th against Leicester, hopefully with Ferguson cheering from the stands.