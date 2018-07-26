Man Utd Icon Sir Alex Ferguson Releases First Official Statement Since Life-Saving Operation

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

For the first time since undergoing major surgery for a life-threatening brain haemorrhage, Sir Alex Ferguson has released a public statement promising to return to Old Trafford.

The legendary manager gave the football community a major scare following his collapse and emergency surgery in May. He was in intensive care at the Salford Royal Hospital for a number of days while the collective football world held its breath.

After the successful surgery it remained unclear how the former Manchester United boss would recover, however he has released a special video message to United fans saying he will see them again shortly.

Ferguson said: "Hello, just a quick message first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexander hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people, who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today, thank you from me and my family, thank you very much."

Ferguson went on to thank all those who contacted him with their best wishes, adding: "It’s made me feel so humble, as all the messages I’ve had from all over the world, wishing me the best and the good wishes resonate very, very strongly with me, so thank you for that support you’ve given me."

He finished the video with a final personal message to United fans, saying: "Lastly, I’ll be back later in the season, in the meantime all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much."

The Red Devils have three more fixtures in the pre-season as they face Liverpool and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup, later travelling to Germany for a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich. The club will open their upcoming Premier League campaign on August 9th against Leicester, hopefully with Ferguson cheering from the stands.

