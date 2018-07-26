Marcos Llorente Planning to Stay & Fight for Place Under New Real Madrid Boss Julen Lopetegui

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Real Madrid's young midfielder Marcos Llorente has confirmed he wishes to stay at the club and fight for a place in the first team ahead of the upcoming season.

The youngster barely featured last season for Zidane's Real side, appearing just 13 times in La Liga and getting 541 minutes under his belt. Despite the club wishing to either loan the midfielder out or sell him, Llorente remains convinced his future lies with Los Blancos.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Marca, Llorente is well aware of Madrid's intentions for him, but believes he can force his way into the first team despite intense competition for places at the Bernabeu.

It's understood that the club have discussed the matter with Llorente's father, Paco, who used to play for the club. The club is believed to have told Paco that they see Marcos' best option as being a loan where he can earn some valuable playing time at a high level.

Despite Llorente's confidence, the reality is that he remains low in the pecking order of Real midfielders. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro all hold central midfield berths for the club, and Llorente may not even be fourth choice.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Llorente will now look to enjoy a solid pre-season showing for the Spanish giants as he looks to break into the first team. 

Real Madrid are looking to improve on a domestic season last time out after finishing third in La Liga, below winners Barcelona and runners-up Atletico Madrid, while they will also try to defend their Champions League title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)