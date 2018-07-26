Marcos Llorente Planning to Stay & Fight for Place Under New Real Madrid Boss Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid's young midfielder Marcos Llorente has confirmed he wishes to stay at the club and fight for a place in the first team ahead of the upcoming season.

The youngster barely featured last season for Zidane's Real side, appearing just 13 times in La Liga and getting 541 minutes under his belt. Despite the club wishing to either loan the midfielder out or sell him, Llorente remains convinced his future lies with Los Blancos.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Marca, Llorente is well aware of Madrid's intentions for him, but believes he can force his way into the first team despite intense competition for places at the Bernabeu.

It's understood that the club have discussed the matter with Llorente's father, Paco, who used to play for the club. The club is believed to have told Paco that they see Marcos' best option as being a loan where he can earn some valuable playing time at a high level.

Despite Llorente's confidence, the reality is that he remains low in the pecking order of Real midfielders. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro all hold central midfield berths for the club, and Llorente may not even be fourth choice.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Llorente will now look to enjoy a solid pre-season showing for the Spanish giants as he looks to break into the first team.

Real Madrid are looking to improve on a domestic season last time out after finishing third in La Liga, below winners Barcelona and runners-up Atletico Madrid, while they will also try to defend their Champions League title.