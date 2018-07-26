Monaco Youngster Set to Visit Arsenal Training Ground Amid Manchester City Interest

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Monaco Striker Nabil Alioui is set to visit Arsenal's training ground as the Gunners hope to beat Manchester City to the signing of the 19-year-old.

According to RMC Sport, Arsenal and Manchester City have both held talks with the player's agent but neither have made any significant strides in their attempts to secure his services.

TIMO AALTO/GettyImages

The striker is yet to sign a professional contract with Monaco, but his performances at youth level have caught the attention of the Premier League duo. 

Monaco are also keen to keep their youth product after his impressive displays at the Under-19 Euros, where Alioui has scored twice already. If Alioui were to sign for Monaco it is understood he would be loaned out to Belgian side Cercle Brugge, in order to get the game time he needs to aid his development.

Arsenal are hoping to edge the race by inviting the France star to visit their training ground after the tournament concludes. City, however, believe that they have an advantage as Alioui is represented by the same agent as Kevin De Bruyne, Patrick De Koster.

Arsenal have already been very active this transfer window signing Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lucas Torreira. The Gunners are also reportedly interested in signing Ousmane Dembele after Barcelona angered the forward by signing Brazilian winger Malcolm.

Meanwhile, City have been less active, signing only Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City for £60m. After last season's dominant display the Citizens will be hoping that Mahrez can help them retain the Premier League title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)