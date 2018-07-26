Mourinho Piles Pressures on Klopp by Insisting Liverpool Must Win Premier League After Huge Spending

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has attempted to pile the pressure on Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp after the Anfield club's vast recent spending and expects the Reds to seriously challenge for and actually win the Premier League title this coming season.

Klopp recently backtracked on his 2016 criticism of United breaking the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba following Liverpool's own record capture of £67m goalkeeper Alisson.

"It is only an opinion in that moment. Did I change my opinion? Yes. That is true. But it is better to change your opinion than never have one," he told BBC Sport last weekend.

The Reds had already spent around £100m on new midfielder Naby Keita and Fabinho, while last season's £75m January capture of Virgil van Dijk was a world record for a defender.

"[Changing your mind about spending like Klopp did] is okay, but maybe this season finally you demand that they win," Mourinho is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

"I think you have to be fair and now you have to demand [they win the league]," he added.

"You have to say the team, with the investments last season, in January, and now, because that will probably be the record for the Premier League this season, I can't see anyone else getting close to spending what they have.

"A team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win [the league]."

Despite coming close in 2008/09 and 2013/14, Liverpool haven't won a league title since 1990. Their last trophy of any kind was a League Cup in 2012, while Klopp's last major silverware was a domestic league and cup double in Germany also in 2012.