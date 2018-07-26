Neil Patrick Harris has proven that Manchester United is still a bigger club than Manchester City.

The 45-year-old attended City's International Champions Cup friendly against Liverpool in New Jersey's impressive MetLife Stadium with his family on Wednesday nigh posting a story on Instagram, he revealed that it was their first experience and was dressed in a sky blue City shirt for the occasion.

Yet he clearly thought he was watching a different team in action as the next words out of his mouth were...wait for it...'Go, Manchester United'.

At a City game, wearing a City shirt, with the name of the club on that shirt as well as plastered around the stadium, thinking he was watching United instead. Regardless of the record-breaking season, City still can't evade Man United's popularity.