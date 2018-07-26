Newcastle Complete Signing of Switzerland Defender Fabian Schär on 3-Year Deal

Newcastle United have officially completed the signing of Swiss international defender Fabian Schär from Deportivo La Coruña in a deal believed to be worth £3m.

Schär, who was a starting centre-back as Switzerland reached the Last 16 of the World Cup earlier this summer, has signed a three-year contract at St James' Park until 2021.

He will wear the number five shirt for the Magpies and is the fourth signing of the summer so far following the permanent capture of Martin Dubravka, the free agent arrival of Ki Sung-yueng and the return of Chelsea winger Kenedy for a second Tyneside loan.

"I'm really happy to be here. The club is a really big club for me. It has a big name, and it is a brilliant chance for me," 26-year-old Schär told NUFC.co.uk.

"I'm not like a typical defender. I, of course, defend, but I'm quite good with the ball - I like to play, I want to build up the game from behind, and I think that is a strength of mine. I have also scored some headers - that could also be a strength and hopefully I can use it here.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

"I hope to start training with the team soon, and I'm looking forward to everything that's coming. At the moment, I just want to get started."

Manager Rafa Benitez added, "I'm really pleased to welcome Fabian to Newcastle United. He is an international, did well in the World Cup and has great experience.

"He adds competition in this position and that is a positive for the team."