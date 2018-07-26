Newcastle United Midfielder Isaac Hayden Urges Club to Let Him Go in Order to Be Closer to Family

Newcastle United midfielder Issac Hayden has once again openly stated his desire to leave the Tyneside club this summer.

Despite featuring in the Magpies 2-2 draw with Hull City in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, the 23-year-old hasn't changed his stance since handing in a transfer request at the end of last season. Speaking with the Chronicle, Hayden revealed his desire to move south in order to be closer to his family.

In any normal summer, under a normal owner, this kind of situation could be easily dealt with, a replacement found, everyone kept happy, etc. But this is no normal summer, and #NUFC have no normal ownerhttps://t.co/iS3KzMfeZV — Liam Kennedy (@LiamJKennedy23) July 26, 2018

Hayden said: "The club know my stance. I spoke to them at the start of the summer.

“I spoke to the manager, I spoke to the club. I let them know about the situation. I’ve done my bit for the club. I helped the club get promoted and I helped the club stay in the Premier League last season.

“It’s a decision I didn’t come to very easily, but it was a decision I had to make. Football’s obviously important to me, but family’s a completely different ball game, and, for me, family takes precedence over football.

“I didn’t want to have to make the decision I made, but I felt there was no other alternative. I spoke with the club about it at the start of the off-season so they had plenty of time to be aware of it, but things haven’t materialised how I hoped they’d materialise.

"But, like I said, I’m still a professional. Whatever happens at the end of the window, I have to deal with it.

“My stance hasn’t changed. The club know my stance hasn’t changed. It’s just about trying to find a solution which works best for the football club and works best for me. I’ve done my bit over the last two years to get this football club back kind of where it belongs in the top 10 of the Premier League, and I just hope they recognise that and help me with a solution.”

Brighton: “Were insterested in signing Isaac Hayden, but we can only offer £10m”



Newcastle United: pic.twitter.com/ps8Ru3UN35 — Shay 🇫🇷 (@FlorianLxjeune) July 22, 2018

The player has been linked to Brighton in a potential move away but a deal has yet to

materialise. With the clock ticking down to deadline day, Hayden hopes the club will allow him a swift exit soon.