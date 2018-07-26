Nick Pope Goes Off Injured as Burnley Secure 1-1 Draw in Europa League Qualifier Against Aberdeen

Burnley were hoping for a much better week ahead of their first European match since 1967, yet things couldn't have gone more wrong in the opening stages.

With the side set to face Aberdeen in the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday night, they nearly fell afoul of UEFA after their plane was delayed, leaving them at risk of facing sanctions for failing to fulfil media duties a day before the game.

As if that weren't enough, the Premier League side lost goalkeeper Nick Pope just 14 minutes after kick-off, with the England stopper appearing to injure his left shoulder after sticking out his left hand to push the ball away during a scramble near his goal line in the 11th minute.

Pope managed to get to the ball first but his own teammate ran into his shoulder accidentally, leaving him worse for wear. He immediately collapsed and signalled to the bench with his right hand, prompting two physios to rush to his aid.

The stopper spent three minutes receiving treatment before leaving the pitch and was replaced by Anders Lindegaard.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Burnley are expected to furnish their fans with an update after assessing the player's shoulder.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sam Vokes coming to the rescue in the 80th minute following Gary Mackay-Steven's 19th-minute opener.