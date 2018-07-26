Pay It! Spurs Fans Urge Daniel Levy to Splash the Cash on Reportedly Available Man Utd Star

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

This summer hasn't seen loads of notable transfer activity go down between Premier League clubs but, with deadline day quickly approaching, a big name could be on the move.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has been linked with an exit for the last few months and it was previously reported that the Red Devils were unwilling to do business with a top flight club over the Frenchman. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

A fresher report, though, from RMC Sport claims that United will not stand in Martial's way should an acceptable offer come in.

Tottenham have been linked with Martial in recent times and, given the club's failure to bring players in so far this summer, the update has left fans drooling all over Twitter.

Below are some of the best reactions to the supposed development:

The message here is clear. But Daniel Levy isn't one to loosen the purse strings at anyone's behest.

