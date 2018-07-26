Pay It! Spurs Fans Urge Daniel Levy to Splash the Cash on Reportedly Available Man Utd Star

This summer hasn't seen loads of notable transfer activity go down between Premier League clubs but, with deadline day quickly approaching, a big name could be on the move.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has been linked with an exit for the last few months and it was previously reported that the Red Devils were unwilling to do business with a top flight club over the Frenchman.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

A fresher report, though, from RMC Sport claims that United will not stand in Martial's way should an acceptable offer come in.

Tottenham have been linked with Martial in recent times and, given the club's failure to bring players in so far this summer, the update has left fans drooling all over Twitter.

Below are some of the best reactions to the supposed development:

Manchester United are no longer opposed to selling #thfc target Anthony Martial but will demand a fee worth at least £60M. [RMC] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 26, 2018

Pay it. Pay it all. Pay it all right now. RIGHT NOW — George (@georgebann) July 26, 2018

Levy get your wallet out — 🆃🅷🅵🅲 (@THFC_99) July 26, 2018

Pay it we know you have the money that’s a steal Levy!! — lets Blame Dele (@YidoLad1) July 26, 2018

If this is even remotely true get it fucking paid Levy. — Mark (@Mainsworth92) July 26, 2018

Levy now is the time to shine and bring Anthony Martial to spurs.14 days left off the transfers window. #coys pic.twitter.com/hWojVLJ8sI — j.thor_spursfan (@thorsveinsson) July 26, 2018

If Everton are prepared to pay 50 million for richarlison then surely we can pay 60 million for martial — Sammy Conway (@sammyhconway) July 26, 2018

pay it and don’t even think — Esther (@esther_w13) July 26, 2018

The message here is clear. But Daniel Levy isn't one to loosen the purse strings at anyone's behest.