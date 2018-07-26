Rafa Benitez Set to Remain at Newcastle for Final Year of Contract as Buy-Out Clause Expires

Rafa Benitez looks set to remain at Newcastle United for the final year of his contract, as a £6m buy-out clause for rival clubs expired.

Now Benitez will have to pay Newcastle to walk away from St James' Park before his contract expiry and with the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss unlikely to renew his deal relations between the coach and board have been even more difficult, as reported by The Mirror.

The turmoil at Newcastle is reaching fever pitch, with owner Mike Ashley refusing to support Benitez with transfer funds causing the Toon Army to rebel against the owner.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Supporters fear that Benitez - their best manager in recent times who has endeared himself to the fanbase - will leave at the end of the season, as his contract expires in 2019. They can breathe a small sigh of relief in the interim though, as the £6m buy-out clause the Spaniard had in his contract has expired.

If Benitez decides to leave before the end of his contract, he will have to pay the club £6m himself due to a separate clause that is still active.





Magpies fans know that Benitez is a highly respected figure in the football world, and was unlikely to leave before the end of his contract anyway - but they will surely be dismayed at how the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has been neglected by Ashley.

Carl Court/GettyImages

In fact, Benitez and Ashley are at a standoff, as the owner wants the manager to sign a new contract before giving him money to spend, whilst the manager wants to see the owner show a sign of commitment to the club by spending money before he puts pen to paper on a new deal.





Speaking of his desire to improve the team, Benitez said: “Is the current squad good enough for what we need? I don’t think so. It needs additions, that is clear. It is clear what we have to do. I think we have to strengthen everywhere.





“If we want to compete in the Premier League, we have to be stronger.

“We are working, trying to improve the squad; I have confidence that we will do something. We are working on ins and outs, but it’s too soon to say to much.

“We talk about linked names and we would have signed 100 players — 25 will be enough for us!

“So I think it is important to stay calm and see we if we can add any players but as a manager you like to see these players one month ago.”