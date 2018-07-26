Report Reveals Barcelona Turned Down Cut Price Deal for Willian Hours Before Malcom Signing

Reports in Spain are claiming that Barcelona were offered Chelsea winger Willian for a cut price once news emerged that Las Blaugrana were making moves to sign Bordeaux's Malcom.

It was a hectic few hours for Barça. After being rejected several times by Chelsea in their pursuit of Willian, the club eventually turned their sights on to Malcom - who they successfully hijacked from Roma's clutches in a last gasp deal.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, it could've been very different if the Blues had gotten their way.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, upon hearing that the Catalan outfit had switched gears onto 21-year-old Malcom, Chelsea actually offered the club Willian for less than their original asking price.

The Stamford Brdige outfit had been demanding something in the region of €70m for Willian, but informed Barca that they were willing to negotiate on the deal.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

It was, however, too little too late in the mind of the Spanish champions, who eventually signed Malcom for €42m.





The club had fully turned attention to Willian's compatriot at that point, according to the report. Barcelona were never completely settled on Willian, and had shown that when offering only €50m plus Andre Gomes to the Blues (of course, the offer was rejected).





This revelation does leave on thing quite clear, though. Chelsea are keen to sell the wantaway in their ranks, and this opens the door for Manchester United to make a move.

At this point, it's a definite possibility that Willian could depart for Old Trafford for anything over €50m.