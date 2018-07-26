Report Reveals Barcelona Turned Down Cut Price Deal for Willian Hours Before Malcom Signing

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Reports in Spain are claiming that Barcelona were offered Chelsea winger Willian for a cut price once news emerged that Las Blaugrana were making moves to sign Bordeaux's Malcom.

It was a hectic few hours for Barça. After being rejected several times by Chelsea in their pursuit of Willian, the club eventually turned their sights on to Malcom - who they successfully hijacked from Roma's clutches in a last gasp deal.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, it could've been very different if the Blues had gotten their way.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, upon hearing that the Catalan outfit had switched gears onto 21-year-old Malcom, Chelsea actually offered the club Willian for less than their original asking price.

The Stamford Brdige outfit had been demanding something in the region of €70m for Willian, but informed Barca that they were willing to negotiate on the deal.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

It was, however, too little too late in the mind of the Spanish champions, who eventually signed Malcom for €42m.


The club had fully turned attention to Willian's compatriot at that point, according to the report. Barcelona were never completely settled on Willian, and had shown that when offering only €50m plus Andre Gomes to the Blues (of course, the offer was rejected).


This revelation does leave on thing quite clear, though. Chelsea are keen to sell the wantaway in their ranks, and this opens the door for Manchester United to make a move.

At this point, it's a definite possibility that Willian could depart for Old Trafford for anything over €50m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)