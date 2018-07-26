Turkish Club Fenerbahce Interested in Signing Stoke City Star on Loan to Fix Defensive Problems

Fenerbahce manager Phillip Cocu is keen to bolster his defence by signing Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi on loan, following the Potters relegation to the Championship.

Fenerbahce are lacking defenders, with only two senior centre backs in their squad, and need to add some depth to their squad.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

According to Turkish newspaper Takvim, the Turkish club are already looking to improve their defence and have made a loan offer for the Dutch player.





Stoke City's poor performances in the Premier League last season meant that they were relegated after the penultimate game of the season, and many of their star players are looking to leave. Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri has already left, transferring to Liverpool earlier this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Martins Indi is one of the players reportedly unhappy with Stoke's current position and is looking to leave the club.



The 26-year-old made 17 appearances in the Premier League last summer and has since struggled to find a place in the Netherlands national team.

Stoke City will likely wish to keep as many of their star players as possible, as they hope to make an immediate return to the top flight. The side have recently signed Huddersfield Town's winger Tom Ince for around £12m in what is a clear statement of their intent to get promoted.

Fenerbahce will also be looking to make an improvement this season as they attempt to win their first Super Lig title since 2014. The club have signed Swansea's Andre Ayew on loan and will be hoping to add more transfers before the window shuts later in the summer.