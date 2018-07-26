Unai Emery Claims Arsenal Are Still 'Looking' to Make One More Signing Should the Opportunity Arise

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery claims he hasn't stopped his search for new summer signings just yet, and is still on the lookout for talented players ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The Gunners boss has already wrapped up five deals this summer, bringing Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi to the Emirates Stadium. He refused to rule out adding to the pile though, as he offered his thoughts on his time at the club so far to Arsenal's official website.

"I am very happy with how the club is working and we are working every day on how we can improve," the Spaniard said.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

"I am with the players and those who have arrived this week, I am very happy with and I said at the last press conference that if there is an opportunity to try to sign one player, then we are looking.”


The Gunners boss continued by suggesting that the transfer window closing earlier than usual was actually of benefit to the club, despite the La Liga and Bundesliga windows remaining open.


"For us, the decision to close the transfer market on August 9 is good because we start the Premier League and it is better to close the window when the competition starts. 

"They haven’t done it in Spain, or Italy or Germany, but for us I think it is good."

Emery's side will be up against it to qualify for the Champions League next season, with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool having strengthened their already formidable squads extensively during the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, the Gunners may dip into the transfer window once more if recent rumours regarding Steven Nzonzi are to be believed. They will have to cough up in excess of €35m to lure the Sevilla midfielder back to the Premier League though.

