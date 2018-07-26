Wife of Liverpool Owner Likes Social Media Post Claiming Nabil Fekir Will Be 'Icing on Cake'

Linada Pizzuti Henry, the wife of Liverpool owner John Henry has been active on social media during the transfer window and has continued to tease fans over potential deals.

The long rumoured transfer for Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir continues to get Reds fans excited and Pizzuti has only fuelled speculation of a transfer before deadline day by liking a post on Instagram. The post praised Liverpool's transfer business this summer and claimed that a deal for Fekir would be 'the icing on the cake'.

Pizzuti had previously interacted with Liverpool fans on Twitter, asking for their views on the highly rated playmaker.





The responses were all meant in jest, but continues to keep any truth to a potential deal alive, with the 'will he, won't he' saga seemingly never ending.

Not bad... — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) June 16, 2018

Fekir was on the verge of joining the Merseyside club at the start of June but reportedly failed a medical, leading Liverpool to back out of the deal. However, Fekir himself has publicly denounced these claims, leaving a move looking highly unlikely.

Liverpool have already spent big in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker. Having spent close to £200m already, Liverpool's supply of cash may have run out in any case.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

The Reds continued their preparations for the upcoming campaign meanwhile with another win over domestic rivals Manchester City, this time in New Jersey. Mohamed Salah got the Reds back on level terms, before Sadio Mane netted a last-gasp penalty to snatch a 2-1 win.