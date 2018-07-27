Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Eyeing 2 More Signings With Bundesliga Star Among Targets

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly eyeing up deals for Polish teen sensation Sebastian Walukiewicz and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

According to the Sun, the Arsenal boss hasn't completed his summer spending spree after the addition of five new players.

Arsenal are thought to be the frontrunners to sign 18-year-old defender Walukiewicz. The Poland Under-19 international only made his first team debut last season for Pogon Szczecin, but is already being heralded as one of the best young talents in Europe.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

The Gunners are also thought to be keeping track of Bailey’s developing situation at Leverkusen ahead of transfer window's closure in early August.





The Jamaica international is keen to leave the Bundesliga club this summer and is looking to force a move through to the Premier League, thought to be his preferred destination.

Emery immediately dived into the transfer market with the £20m signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus.





Further arrivals of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria and French youngster Matteo Guendouzi from Lorient have buoyed Gunners fans.

According to the same report, the Spaniard, 46, is still keen on World Cup winner Steven N'Zonzi. The former Stoke City defensive midfielder has a £30m release clause in his contract at Sevilla, but hopes of a cut-price deal for the 29-year-old is a possibility.





The report also suggests that Arsenal are ready to fight it out with Manchester City to sign French wonderkid Nabil Alioui.

The 19-year-old is on a youth contract with French giants AS Monaco and if a deal can be struck by the Premier League club, the talented striker would be available under a compensation fee due to his youth contract.