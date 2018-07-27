Arsenal Launch New Puma Third Kit With Subtle Nod to History as 2018/19 Wardrobe is Completed

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Arsenal have launched a new light green Puma third kit that makes a subtle nod to the Gunners' storied history, completing the strip line up for the imminent 2018/19 season.

As part of the 'Beat of the City' story, the 'beat' in this kit comes in the shape of the subtle 'W' design on the front of the 'Biscay Green' base colour.

It represents the attacking half of the famous 'WM' formation that was pioneered by legendary Arsenal manager Herbert Chapman in the 1930s. The 'M' features on this season's away kit, directly tying the two together in a fitting tribute to the club's illustrious past.

The colour of the dark hoops on the sleeves is described as 'Peacoat Navy', while the look is finished with a classic fold-over collar.

The shorts are the same 'Biscay Green' with 'Peacoat Navy' trim, while the socks are also 'Biscay Green' and feature 'Peacoat Navy' hoops.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

Despite its classic look, the new kit is loaded with the latest technology from Puma, evoKNIT thermoregulation technology that is described as an 'enhanced moisture management and adaptive cooling system that helps create the perfect on-pitch body temperature'.

Hector Bellerin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are among the players who have been called in to model the new kit.

