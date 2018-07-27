Barcelona Approach West Ham Over Potential Move for Surprise Summer Transfer Target

West Ham United are set for talks with Spanish giants Barcelona over the possible transfer of attacker Domingos Quina to the Catalan club.

Quina has never made a Premier League first team appearance for the Hammers since agreeing to sign a contract with the club in 2016, but has had plenty of experience in Portugal's youth teams over the years.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers will sit down for talks with the Spanish champions which will centre on a possible deal that will send Quina to Barca.

The attacker is currently understood to be on around £8,000 per week at the east London club, but there has been no talk as to whether he would be in line for an increase should he choose to leave the club for Spain.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It's understood that Barcelona officials jetted out to Finland recently to watch Quina in action for his country, but the Irons are reportedly only willing to listen to offers in excess of £600,000 for the starlet.

The move has come out of the blue for both clubs - West Ham and Barcelona are two clubs you'd rarely see together in transfer talks - but the Catalans seem keen, and appear to rate the youngster highly. It's unlikely Quina would see first team playing time for Barcelona straight away, but the opportunity to learn from some of the world's best will surely be a factor in his decision making process.