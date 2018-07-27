Former Liverpool Striker Backs Mohamed Salah to Win 2018/19 Season Golden Boot

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been tipped to win the Premier League Golden Boot once again by Reds legend Dean Saunders. 

The 26-year-old has been described as a ‘one season wonder’, with many individuals suggesting that he won’t be capable of repeating the feat again.


But Saunders insists the Egyptian is only going to get better because he'll get more service from the new summer signings.  

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to talkSPORT as quoted by the Daily Star, Saunders said: "There’s lots of players that have had one good season in the Premier League and then you don’t see them again."

He continued: "But I’ve looked on his goalscoring record, you can go back when he was playing for Roma and Fiorentina.

“He’s had 303 appearances, he’s scored 121 goals so far and he’s getting better and better every season.

“Then you look at the signings Liverpool have made - (Naby) Keita and Fabinho. They’re going to win the ball back and give it to him earlier."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Saunders gave the Liverpool forward even more praise, adding: “His movement’s brilliant, his football brain is a step ahead of everybody so even though you know where he’s going to run you can’t stop him.

"His feet are electric. If you get too close to him in the box he’s gone past you. His attitude’s spot on by the look of it, all the players like him.

"He can score with both feet, he can score all types of goals and I think this year he’s going to finish top scorer again.”

Elsa/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Salah’s goalscoring exploits have put him in contention to win this years Ballon d’Or and prior to signing a new five-year deal at Anfield, he was heavily linked with moves to European giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.


The Egyptian arrived at Liverpool from Roma last summer for £36.9m and enjoyed an incredible debut campaign, scoring 44 goals and winning multiple awards including the PFA Player of the Year, Football Writers' Player of the Year and PFA Fans' Player of the Year.

