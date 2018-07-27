Report: Gareth Bale Holds Productive Talks with Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale held productive talks with new coach Julen Lopetegui that all but certainly point to him staying with Real Madrid this summer, following many months of speculation.

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale held 'productive talks' with new coach Julen Lopetegui that all but certainly point to him staying with the reigning European champions this summer, following many months of speculation.

Bale has been heavily linked with Manchester United for longer than anyone cares to remember and fuelled speculation of a departure from Madrid when he spoke honestly after the Champions League final about his frustrations over not playing regularly enough.

It was subsequently rumored that he was in 'advanced talks' over a move to United, with a meeting with Lopetegui seen as a potentially decisive moment in his Real career.

Even before the meeting it was reported that the former Spanish national team boss planned to inform Bale of his importance to the plans this coming season.

And that remains the case now that said long awaited meeting is believed to have taken place.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bale is 'fired up for the new season' because of how well it went.

With Cristiano Ronaldo gone after completing a €100m move to Juventus and doubts as to whether Real will actually directly replace the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a marquee signing after retiring the Galacticos transfer policy in 2014, Bale has the opportunity to finally move into the spotlight.

Injuries in recent seasons have prevented Bale from hitting the heights expected of him after a world record move to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013. But he appeared to be over the worst of his problems last season, playing more games than he's managed since the 2014/15 campaign.

To date, Bale has played just shy of 190 games for Real and has scored 88 goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)