James Milner Insists Liverpool Players Must Support Mohamed Salah & Take Pressure Off Egyptian King

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has insisted that he and the rest of the squad must work hard to take the pressure off superstar forward Mohamed Salah this season and not simply rely on the Egyptian's quality to score goals and win games.





Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions last season and completed a clean sweep of PFA, FWA and Premier League Player of the Year awards. His form has also seen him nominated for Best FIFA Men's Player alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Eden Hazard.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But to have another fine season in 2018/19, Milner has urged Liverpool teammates to help and support him so he is not carrying the flag and a weight of responsibility on his own.

"The best players in the world aren't known because they just did it in one season, they do it over and over again," the Reds vice-captain is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"He is more than capable of doing that. There is pressure when you have had one good year to deliver again but he is a top player. He's shown that.

Elsa/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

"He's going to keep on improving. We need to keep improving as a side with him as well, and make sure that all the pressure is not on his shoulders to deliver goals and get us out of tough situations. It's down to all of us to help him be the best player he can and do that as part of a team."

Salah's 2017/18 season ended in heartbreaking fashion when a shoulder injury forced him out of the Champions League final in the first half. He was then in a race against time to be fit to play in Egypt's first World Cup since 1990 and was forced to sit out the first game.

Salah made his return for Liverpool in a 2-1 friendly win over Manchester City in New Jersey this week, with manager Jurgen Klopp reporting that the player met no further shoulder issues.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We do a lot with the shoulder to strengthen the muscles and all that stuff. Usually you don't do anything with the shoulder but in rehab you feel this and feel that, and you need to learn that's normal," the boss explained after the game.

"He is in that moment but he has absolutely no issues, I was not concerned about it otherwise he wouldn't have played."