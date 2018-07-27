Karim Benzema Insists He's 'Really Happy' at Real Madrid Despite Links With Move Away From Bernabeu

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has confirmed he is happy at the Bernabeu despite constant transfer reports linking him with a move away from the Bernabeu.

The stunning departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A champions Juventus means that Benzema could now be afforded a new lease of life at the Bernabeu, with much of Ronaldo’s goalscoring responsibilities now shifting to the Frenchman’s shoulders.

What do you think of FIFA's shortlist for player of the year? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RrUyMclLCw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 24, 2018

Benzema is apparently up to the challenge, and the 30-year-old striker is “really happy” ahead of the upcoming La Liga campaign, and hopes to “achieve a lot of things” at the Bernabeu.

“So far this pre-season, we’ve been working really hard and putting in some good work,” Benzema told Real Madrid’s official website.

“We know that it’s demanding, but it sets us in good stead for the rest of the season. We have to keep winning silverware because the target here is always to win things as a team.

“On a personal level, I’ll be looking to have a better season than I did last time round and continue to etch my name into the club’s history books.

“I couldn’t have imagined achieving everything that I have, but I joined this club to win silverware, be a success and achieve a lot of things.

“I knew that I’d have some tough seasons, but it doesn’t matter because this is the best club in the world. I’m really happy.”

No season has been tougher for the Frenchman since his arrival from Lyon in 2009 than the previous campaign. Despite being part of a Madrid side that won a third successive Champions League title, Benzema managed just five La Liga goals in 32 league appearances.

The Frenchman has since had to watch on from home as his nation won the World Cup in Russia this summer, with the Madrid number nine continuing to be left out of Didier Deschamps’ French squad.

Zinedine Zidane has also now stepped down as Real Madrid’s manager, with former Spanish national team coach Julen Lopetegui taking the reins at the Bernabeu ahead of the upcoming season.

Benzema was also upbeat on the prospect of playing under his new Spanish boss, adding: “We know that Lopetegui is a coach who likes his teams to have the ball and play a possession-based game.

Saludando al maestro @PlacidoDomingo, que nos ha visitado antes de otra tarde de trabajo en Ciudad Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/P9Pi16m7Ih — Julen Lopetegui (@julenlopetegui) July 25, 2018

“He also places great emphasis on working hard when we lose the ball and how we press after we’ve given possession away.”

The Real Madrid squad are currently preparing for their upcoming campaign in the post-Ronaldo era with a pre-season tour, and are set to take on Manchester United next Tuesday.