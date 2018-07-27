Leicester to Make €35m Bid for La Liga Defender Amid Uncertainty Around Harry Maguire's Future

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Leicester City are about to make a bid of €35m for Getafe centre back Dakonam Djene. The Foxes are looking at replacements for Harry Maguire, who looks set to leave the club with Manchester United interested in the England star.

According to the Mirror, another option for Leicester would be Ben Gibson, even though they have 'rebuffed' Manchester United's enquiry for Maguire and told them he is not for sale.

The young defender is rated at £65m and Leicester's owners are standing firm as they are not under any financial strain to sell.

Now France Football are reporting that Djene is a target for Leicester with other clubs including Tottenham and West Ham also interested. Yet Leicester look the more likely and if the bid is accepted Djene could be on his way, allowing Maguire to head off to United.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

It is a problem that the Foxes would want to solve quickly especially as the new season starts very soon. 

Gibson is another alternative to Djene. Middlesborough refused to sell him to Leicester last summer despite receiving a bid of around £12m for the defender, but their failure to win promotion may see their finances crunched ahead of the coming season. 

Now Boro are looking to reinvest in their squad under new manager Tony Pulis, aiming to raise funds in order to further strengthen their squad.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

If Leicester were to sell Maguire then they would have made a huge profit - but only if they sell him, and the accomplished English centre-back could end up signing a new contract with the 2016 Premier League champions.

