Luke Shaw Promises He Won't Sign New Manchester United Deal Until He Has 'Earned It'

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says he will not agree a contract extension at Old Trafford until he feel that he deserves it.

The 23-year-old made just 11 Premier League appearances for United last season and came in for heavy criticism from manager Jose Mourinho, who said he lacked the commitment of his teammates and was "way behind" in the pecking order.

Shaw has acknowledged that he has not yet delivered on the potential that was expected of him when he signed from Southampton in 2014, but he pledged to earn a new contract this coming season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“I want to prove to people that I deserve a contract. So I don’t think I’d sign a new deal right now," said Shaw, as quoted by the Sun.

“I really want to earn it. I don’t want it offered because maybe in the next year or so I’m a free agent, so maybe they might look to tie me down. I want the club to offer it to me because I deserve it.”

Shaw's current deal expires next summer and there had been some speculation that United would cash in on him by selling him during this transfer window. The England international sees it as a sign of United's belief in him that they have not done so.

Luke Shaw: "It’s horrible at times because people only see things he (Mourinho) says in public. No one sees the stuff inside the training ground apart from me. He says things because he knows I can do it. He knows I can be a top player. He knows I can play for Manchester United." — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) July 27, 2018

“It would be easy to give up, especially after the last year, where many things happened on and off the pitch," he added.

“But I believe in myself and believe I’ve got what it takes to be a Manchester United player. That’s why I’m not giving up.

“I know the club believe in me. If they really wanted to, they could have cashed in on me before it got to the final year of my deal.”

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Shaw limped off during United's most recent pre-season friendly against AC Milan, which the Red Devils won on penalties.