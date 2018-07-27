Malcom Discusses 'Dream' Move to Barcelona as Details of Last Minute Roma Rejection Emerge

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Barcelona's new Brazilian striker Malcom has been discussing his move to the Nou Camp for the first time since completing the transfer from Bordeaux this week.

After months of speculation linking him with many huge clubs across Europe, Malcom's options had narrowed down to a choice between Barcelona and Roma. I Giallorossi made the first move while Barcelona were still trying to sign Willian from Chelsea.

However, after a third bid for Willian was rejected, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona lodged a €41m bid for Malcom. Roma then improved their proposal with a €38m offer, rising to €44m after add-ons.

It was then left to Malcom to decide, and the 21-year-old enthusiastically chose Barcelona. While Roma were expecting him to arrive for a medical, he instead flew to Barcelona and signed there, for reasons he explained in Portland on Thursday.

"I am very happy, with all my heart. It's my dream as a child, like every player I dreamed of playing at FC Barcelona," he said, as quoted by Sport.

Malcom claimed that signing for Barça "is a challenge, I know it is difficult but I will put all my heart and give everything that I can to help the team."

Malcom was also complementary of his new teammates and was particularly excited at the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi, a player he believes to be the best in the world.

"Messi is the best soccer player in the world, a legend," Malcom said. "I hope to learn a lot by his side. It is a very big experience and I hope to help you to be even bigger."

However, he confessed that his footballing idol is former Barcelona player Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in acrimonious circumstances last summer.

"Since I was a child I have followed Ronaldinho and his triumphs at Barça but my idol is Neymar," he admitted.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)