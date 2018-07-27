Manchester United Defender Reveals He Hopes to Leave This Summer 'No Matter What'

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has declared he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer even if he's likely to see more playing time given the injuries to both Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot.

The 28-year-old Italian full-back appeared only eight times in the Premier League for Manchester United last season and played just 18 times during the previous campaign.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Darmian wore the captain's armband for the Red Devils when they played AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, but he has little hope of establishing himself under Jose Mourinho, given how things have worked out so far,  and simply wants to leave.

Valencia is set to miss the start of next season with a calf injury, while Dalot has been ruled out with a knee problem and isn't expected to start playing until September. Yet Darmian has given up on his United career and isn't even looking forward to the prospect of an opportunity to step up and shine, based on what he's told ESPN reporters.

"I don't think the injury of Antonio is a big injury. I don't know how long he needs to stay out, but at the moment he is the captain, he's first choice," the Italy international admitted.

"I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn't play much - that's my objective and my ambition. That's why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future. I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don't know."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Mourinho has said that he won't stand in the player's way.

"Matteo wants to leave," the manager said earlier this week. "And I think when a player wants to leave if the right offer arrives you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct."

